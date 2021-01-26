Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

  Metros   Delhi  26 Jan 2021  Farmers protest: Entry, exit gates of over 10 Delhi metro stations temporarily closed
Metros, Delhi

Farmers protest: Entry, exit gates of over 10 Delhi metro stations temporarily closed

PTI
Published : Jan 26, 2021, 1:47 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2021, 1:48 pm IST

Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades at different border points

A farmer throws back a tear gas shell towards police during a tractor rally as farmers continue to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms in New Delhi on January 26, 2021. (AFP)
 A farmer throws back a tear gas shell towards police during a tractor rally as farmers continue to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms in New Delhi on January 26, 2021. (AFP)

New Delhi: The entry and exit gates of more than 10 metro stations in central and north Delhi were temporarily closed on Tuesday following clashes between police and protesting protesters at a number of places in the national capital.

Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their tractor parade in the national capital.

 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to inform the public about the temporary closure of metro station gates.

"Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station are closed. Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed," the DMRC tweeted.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

However chaos ensued as the farmers were were adamant of heading towards central Delhi and way ahead of the designated time.

 

Tags: farmers protest, tractor rally, delhi metro

Latest From Metros

Parking facilities will remain closed from 6 am on 25th January till 2 pm on 26th January at all stations

Restricted Delhi Metro services on Republic Day

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Groping minor without 'skin to skin contact' not sexual assault: Bombay HC

Picture used for representation purposes only (Image source: DC Image)

Around 60 paramedical staff of Delhi prisons dept vaccinated against COVID-19 so far

A view of the Rajpath during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (PTI)

Cold wave grips Delhi, mercury dips to 3.2 deg C

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham