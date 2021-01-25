Restricted Delhi Metro services on Republic Day

Monday, Jan 25, 2021 | Last Update : 03:19 PM IST

Parking facilities will remain closed from 6 am on 25th January till 2 pm on 26th January at all stations
New Delhi: Delhi Metro services will be partially curtailed on January 26 due to security arrangements for Republic Day as part of which four stations in the vicinity of Rajpath will down shutters in the morning hours.

The stations are Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg. In addition to that, all metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 am on January 25 till 2 pm on January 26, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

 

"Entry/exit to the following stations will remain closed for a short period on 26th January 2021. Interchange shall be available at Central Secretariat. Parking facilities will remain closed from 6 am on 25th January till 2 pm on 26th January at all stations," it tweeted.

It shared the information in the tweet along with a photo, mentioning the four stations.

Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 (Yellow Line) and Line 6 (Violet Line) during that period, the DMRC said.

