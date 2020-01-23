Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 | Last Update : 08:41 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, wife’s assets up, Manish Sisodia’s dips

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 23, 2020, 2:22 am IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2020, 7:01 am IST

Kejriwal’s affidavit also showed that he has 13 criminal cases, including seven defamation cases, pending against him.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: The total movable assets of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal have gone up by about Rs 8 lakh since 2015 and that of his wife by Rs 41 lakh. In an affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Mr Kejriwal, who is contesting the Assembly elections from the New Delhi seat for the third consecutive time, declared that he has not bought any new immovable asset in the last five years.

Mr Kejriwal’s affidavit also showed that he has 13 criminal cases, including seven defamation cases, pending against him. Interestingly, a comparison of the 2015 and 2020 affidavits showed that the chief minister is no longer a voter of the New Delhi constituency as he is now enrolled in the Chandni Chowk seat.

While the value of Mr Kejriwal’s movable assets has increased, that of his deputy Manish Sisodia has gone down from Rs 4,92,624 in 2013-14 to Rs 4,74,888 in 2018-19. Mr Sisodia’s affidavit says he does not even have a car in his name. There has, however, been a steep increase in the value of his immovable assets — a property he had bought in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, for Rs 5.07 lakh in April 2001 is now valued at Rs 21 lakh. It was valued at Rs 12 lakh in 2015.

The worth of Mr Kejriwal’s self-acquired immovable property was Rs 92 lakh in 2015, but, with an increase in the market value of the property, it has now jumped to Rs 1.77 crore. He had bought a property in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad in 1998 at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh, and its “current approximate market value” was Rs 55 lakh in 2015, which doubled to Rs 1.4 crore in 2020.

Mr Kejriwal said his wife Sunita has bought a residential property in Gurgaon at a cost of Rs 61 lakh. Her movable assets increased from Rs 15,28,361 in 2015 to Rs 57,07,791 in 2020.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, manish sisodia

Latest From Metros

Rajya Sabha member and former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel (Photo: PTI)

Shaheen Bagh protest a threat to security: Vijay Goel

TRAI informed HC that its latest amendments to TV broadcast sector tariffs, aim to ensure transparency and non-discrimination in channel rates.

TRAI defends amended tariffs

Nishikant More

DIG accused of molestation gets relief from Bombay HC

Representational image.

Mumbai Metro to have ‘unlimited’ passes

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone XS prices slashed to Rs 49,999; grab it now while stocks last

2

OnePlus 8 Pro to come with cutting-edge tech that will destroy the competition

3

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

4

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

5

Warning! These 30 top Android camera apps may be secretly spying on you

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham