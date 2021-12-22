Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021 | Last Update : 12:43 PM IST

  Metros   Delhi  22 Dec 2021  Cold wave conditions abate slightly in Delhi, more relief ahead
Metros, Delhi

Cold wave conditions abate slightly in Delhi, more relief ahead

PTI
Published : Dec 22, 2021, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2021, 10:45 am IST

The capital's air quality index (AQI) read 399 at 9 am

An Indian man wrapped in a shawl rides a motorbike on a cold morning in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 An Indian man wrapped in a shawl rides a motorbike on a cold morning in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Cold wave abated slightly in Delhi on Wednesday with the slowing down of icy northwesterly winds under the influence of a Western Disturbance affecting northwest India.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, settled at 4.4 degrees Celsius.

 

The observatory reported cold wave on Monday and Tuesday, logging a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded minimum temperatures of 7.6 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees Celsius, 6.7 degrees Celsius and 4.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.

An official at the India Meteorological Department said the temperature is set to increase up to eight degrees Celsius by the weekend under the influence of two back-to-back western disturbances in northwest India.

 

The capital's air quality index (AQI) read 399 at 9 am.

Air pollution levels in the national capital had entered the 'severe' category on Tuesday and the 24-hour average AQI read 402, a day after the Centre's air quality panel lifted the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR.

Weather experts said 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality is likely till December 27.

Tags: delhi winter, delhi temperature, delhi weather
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Metros

Though there was a marginal rise in the minimum temperature, it was still on the lower side, as the weather remained chilly in the morning. (PTI)

Cold wave in Delhi, air quality very poor

Women sit in the sun along a sidewalk in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

With 4.6 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature today

Shortage of cottages, rooms and also the high cost for accommodation facilities at some luxury hotels and resorts are cited as reasons for growing demand for tents. (DC)

Tents sheltering tourists trending in tourist spots in Vizag

Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla. (Photo: PTI)

NGT constitutes independent committee for restoration of Hyderabad's water body

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham