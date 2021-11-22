Monday, Nov 22, 2021 | Last Update : 12:40 PM IST

Delhi's air quality deteriorates further, AQI stands at 352

ANI
Published : Nov 22, 2021, 9:38 am IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2021, 9:38 am IST

The overall Air Quality Index has dipped again from 347 on Sunday to 352

People take a ride on a boat to feed seagulls near the banks of the Yamuna River amid fog and smog conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)
 People take a ride on a boat to feed seagulls near the banks of the Yamuna River amid fog and smog conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for the ninth consecutive day on Monday, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index has dipped again from 347 on Sunday to 352 today.

 

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 188 in the 'very poor' and 301 in the 'poor' category respectively.

According to the SAFAR bulletin, the per cent share of stubble burning related pollutants to Delhi's PM2.5 may remain low in spite of high wind speeds.

"The AQI today indicates very poor air quality. Transport level winds are likely to become strong from tonight till 23rd noon and coming from the favourable northwest direction. As farm fire counts are reducing rapidly, the per cent share of stubble burning related pollutants to Delhi's PM2.5 may remain low in spite of high wind speeds. Relatively high surface winds and moderate mixing layer height results in efficient ventilation of near-surface pollutants. The net effect of a drastic reduction in fire counts and increase of surface wind speed tends to improve the air quality to the lower end of 'very poor' category for the next 2 days," it said in a bulletin.

 

It further said that from November 24 onwards, the temperature is likely to drop as surface wind speed leads to less dispersion of pollutants.

"From 24th onwards, likely drop in air temperature, as well as surface wind speed, leads to less dispersion of pollutants. However, transport-level winds speed is likely to reduce keeping the air quality in the upper end of the 'poor' to the lower end of the 'very poor' category. The impact of farm fires (count 181) on Delhi's PM2.5 is low (8 per cent)," it added.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

 

With an aim to curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Sunday has extended the ban imposed on the entry of trucks in Delhi carrying non-essential items till November 26.

Delhi government has also asked its employees to continue working from home till Friday.

"Government offices shall remain closed till Nov 26 except those involved in essential services. Private offices are advised to allow their staff to work from home till 26th Nov," the order letter read on Sunday.

The government has also asked the private offices and institutions to let their employees work from home till November 26 to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

 

