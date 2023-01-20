Friday, Jan 20, 2023 | Last Update : 07:51 PM IST

  Metros   Delhi  20 Jan 2023  Kejriwal asks Delhi LG to pay attention to improving city's law and order
Metros, Delhi

Kejriwal asks Delhi LG to pay attention to improving city's law and order

PTI
Published : Jan 20, 2023, 1:22 pm IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2023, 1:22 pm IST

Kejriwal was referring to the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged Lt Governor VK Saxena to pay attention to improving Delhi's law and order to prevent another Kanjhawla-like incident and allow the elected government to do its work.

Kejriwal was referring to the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the national capital in the early hours of New Year's day.

In a letter to the Lt Governor, Kejriwal alleged that Saxena was seen interfering in the elected government's works rather than the city's law and order situation.

Kejriwal said there was anger among the people because of the Lt Governor's intervention in the elected government's routine works.

He said that the people of Delhi felt insulted when Saxena refused to grant an audience to the chief minister and the AAP MLAs who had recently gone to meet him at Raj Niwas.

Earlier in the day, in a letter to Kejriwal, Saxena accused the the chief minister of issuing "misleading and derogatory" statements and resorting to "low-level" discourse amid an intense power tussle between the two sides.

Saxena added that he had invited Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for a meeting but the chief minister insisted on meeting him with AAP MLAs, a request not possible on short notice.

Thanking Saxena for his invitation, Kejriwal sought a meeting on Saturday and said he would be accompanied by his ministers and MLAs.

Tags: delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal, delhi lieutenant governor vinai kumar saxena, delhi law and order
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From Metros

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla (ANI file image)

Home Secretary to chair meeting on Delhi Airport rush

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other leaders during celebrations after AAP crossed the majority mark in the MCD polls, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI/Vijay Verma)

AAP ends BJP's 15-year rule at MCD in closely-fought election

Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station in Krishna Nagar area, in East Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Polling underway for civic polls in Delhi amid tight security

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022, at Chand Bagh area in East Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

MCD polls: CM Kejriwal urges to vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham