Delhi Speaker sends notice to Akali lawmaker over 'son of MLA' sticker

Sirsa represents the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency in Delhi.

The Akali Dal legislator had retweeted a picture of a white Duster car on July 15 with a sticker 'Son of MLA' on it and had claimed that it belonged to the Speaker's son. (Photo: mssirsa | Twitter)

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday sent a defamation notice to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The Akali Dal legislator had retweeted a picture of a white Duster car on July 15 with a sticker "Son of MLA" on it and had claimed that it belonged to the Speaker's son.

Rejecting Manjinder Singh Sirsa's claim, the Speaker has sought a written apology within seven days and has threatened to sue him for defamation if he doesn't.

The notice that was sent to Sirsa by Goel's lawyer stated, "The car does not belong to my client's son. The false and defamatory allegations and statements have damaged the reputation of my client."

Sirsa represents the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency in Delhi.