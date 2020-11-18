Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 | Last Update : 06:03 AM IST

As COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal seeks to impose localised 'lockdown'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 18, 2020
Updated : Nov 18, 2020, 4:40 am IST

The Delhi government has also decided to withdraw its previous order allowing 200 guests to attend wedding functions

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: In view of rising cases of novel coronavirus in the National Capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought special powers from the central government to impose localised “lockdown” in specific areas which may emerge as hotspots and shut down those markets that may be aiding spread of virus in the city through crowding.

The Delhi government has also decided to withdraw its previous order allowing 200 guests to attend wedding functions and in this regard Kejriwal has sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding ceremonies against the earlier limit of 200.

 

Delhi on Tuesday had 6, 396 new cases of COVID-19 after two days of fewer positive reporting. Delhi CM said that such lower numbers in the last two days can be due to a decrease in testing due to holidays. He added that the state and other central health agencies are doubling efforts to control the situation in the city.

On Tuesday, 49, 031 tests were conducted – almost double of last days – due to which positivity rate was 13.04% and fatality rate 1.39% with 99 new deaths.

There has been a big drop in daily fresh cases of COVID-19 in the country but Delhi remains a big worry for the health agencies as cases here are shooting up, making Delhi the present epicentre of the virus. Delhi has recorded over one lakh new cases and around 1,200 deaths between November 1 and 16, while nearly 94,000 COVID-19 patients recovered during the same period.

 

The National Capital has witnessed a sudden spike in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11. On November 12, 104 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.

According to health department data, 1,01,070 coronavirus cases have been recorded so far this month and 1,202 people have died of COVID-19. On the other hand, 93,885 coronavirus patients have recovered from the virus since November 1.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 infections reported in a day across India has dropped below 30,000 (29, 163) after four months taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 88.74 lakh, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 82.90 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry. The last time COVID-19 cases dipped below 30,000 was on July 15 when the country registered 29,429 cases.

 

The number of active cases has remained below 5 lakh for the seventh consecutive day now and there are 4.53 lakh active cases in the country as on date, which comprise 5.11 per cent of the total caseload, health ministry said.

The total recoveries have surged to 82.90 lakh taking the national recovery rate to 93.42 per cent while the COVID-19 fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent. Till Tuesday, little over 1.30 lakh fatalities were recorded due to COVID-19.

Keeping in mind the festive season complacencies, the health ministry highlighted that the effects of elections in Bihar and other states, Durga Puja and Diwali may be seen in the coming weeks.

 

“We have to keep watching new cases very carefully. Strictly following all the precautionary measures like not visiting crowded places, taking extra care of vulnerable sections of the society and maintaining 2-feet distance are still very important. Do not be hesitant to get yourself tested in case of symptoms,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

