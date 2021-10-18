Delhi: Air quality continues to remain 'very poor' despite rain

The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted thunderstorms and moderate to heavy intensity rain for Delhi and adjoining areas

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi on Monday continued to remain in the 'very poor' category, with PM2.5 as the lead pollutant, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Despite the off-season rain spell in Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stands at 325 due to stubble burning.

SAFAR on Sunday predicted a 'significant' improvement in the air quality today due to the wind direction and the rains.

"Lower wind speed and low mixing layer height were inhibiting dispersion along with moderate stubble intrusion. However, now that wind direction is mainly from the eastern side and moderate rain is expected, AQI will improve significantly and touch the moderate category for tomorrow and then again degrade to poor category for next 2 days," SAFAR said yesterday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted thunderstorms and moderate to heavy intensity rain for Delhi and adjoining areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan.

"Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Entire Delhi, Gurugram, Gohana, Gannaur, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat...Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra (U.P), Nadbai, Bharatpur, Nagar(Rajasthan)," IMD said.

Delhi has been witnessing heavy spells of rain since yesterday, causing waterlogging in several areas, leading to road blockages and slow vehicular movement today.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the Delhi Government will start the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign from October 18 with an aim to tackle air pollution and the first phase of the campaign will run till November 18.