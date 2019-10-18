Odd-even: Vehicles with kids in school uniform exempted

Mr Kejriwal said that private vehicles ferrying school children in uniform will be exempted from the odd-even scheme.

New Delhi: Private vehicles ferrying school children in uniform below 12 years of age will be exempted from the odd-even road rationing scheme, which will be effective from November 4 to 15 in the national capital. The scheme is being implemented in view of high air pollution in the city.

The AAP government has directed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to hire 2,000 CNG-operated buses, which would ply during the odd-even road rationing scheme. A Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the decision to hire the 2,000 extra buses on Thursday.

Mr Kejriwal, however, told reporters that hiking parking fees during implementation of the odd-even road rationing scheme might lead to chaos. He said it will be very difficult for people to travel if the odd-even scheme is implemented and parking fees are also hiked.

“We are asking people to share their vehicles during odd-even days. But if parking fees are increased, they will be deterred from taking their vehicles out. There will be threat of chaos,” he said.

Mr Kejriwal said that private vehicles ferrying school children in uniform will be exempted from the odd-even scheme. Such vehicles, however, will be allowed only during school timings. Two-wheelers will also be exempted under the scheme. Violations of the rule will be punished with a fine of `4,000, which was earlier `2,000.

However, there is no clarity as to how the enforcement agencies will deal with vehicles after they drop children to their respective schools. Also, it will be a difficult task for the law enforcement agencies to establish the correct age of students travelling in private vehicles.

The list of exempted people include the President, vice president, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, governors, and chief justices and judges of the Supreme Court and the Delhi high court.