Fire breaks out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema, where 1997 blaze claimed 59 lives

ANI
Published : Apr 17, 2022, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2022, 12:03 pm IST

On June 13, 1997, at least 59 people died of asphyxia and over 100 were injured in the stampede after fire broke out in Uphaar cinema,

Fire at Uphaar Cinemas (ANI)
 Fire at Uphaar Cinemas (ANI)

New Delhi: A fire broke out in New Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall near the Green Park metro station on Sunday.

Five fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the fire.

 

The fire broke out in furniture lying inside the cinema hall, said the Fire Department.

Notably on June 13, 1997, at least 59 people died of asphyxia and over 100 others were injured in the stampede after fire broke out in Uphaar cinema, during the screening of JP Dutta's film 'Border'.

