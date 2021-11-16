Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021 | Last Update : 12:42 PM IST

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category for third consecutive day

PTI
Published : Nov 16, 2021, 11:21 am IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2021, 12:17 pm IST

A visible improvement in Delhi's air quality was recorded on Sunday although it was in the 'very poor' category

People walk near the Rashtrapati Bhavan amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 15, 2021.
 People walk near the Rashtrapati Bhavan amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 15, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with the air quality index being recorded at 396.

The air quality index in neighbouring cities stood as follows -- Ghaziabad (349), Greater Noida (359), Gurgaon (363) and Noida (382) -- in the morning.

 

In Delhi, the AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' category at most of the stations, at few places like Dwarka Sector-8 and Patparganj, Alipur, Shadipur, DTU and Panjabi Bagh, it had crossed the 400-mark, going into the 'severe' category, according to data shown in SAMEER app.

The average AQI of Delhi stood at 396, data from CPCB showed.

A visible improvement in Delhi's air quality was recorded on Sunday although it was in the 'very poor' category.

The national capital had recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 330 on Sunday as against 473 the previous day as emissions from farm fires in Haryana and Punjab had dropped significantly.

 

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday had said that his department had issued a notification for effective implementation of the emergency measures announced by the city government to tackle air pollution.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. The relative humidity stood at 88 per cent at 8.30 am.

