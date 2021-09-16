Thursday, Sep 16, 2021 | Last Update : 12:33 PM IST

  Metros   Delhi  16 Sep 2021  Delhi remains most unsafe for women irrespective of drop in crime rate
Metros, Delhi

Delhi remains most unsafe for women irrespective of drop in crime rate

ANI
Published : Sep 16, 2021, 10:50 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2021, 10:50 am IST

According to the NCRB data, the number of cases registered under the IPC in Delhi saw a sharp dip by 18 per cent between 2019 and 2020

Nearly 10,000 cases of crimes against women were registered in the national capital last year. (Representational image: PTI)
 Nearly 10,000 cases of crimes against women were registered in the national capital last year. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: While the overall crime rate in the national capital dipped by 16 per cent in 2020 as compared to 2019, Delhi has reported the highest number of crimes against women among all the metropolitan cities of the country.

According to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Delhi saw a sharp dip by 18 per cent between 2019 and 2020.

 

The rate of crime, occurring per 1,00,000 population, against women last year is 129.1 in Delhi, according to the NCRB data issued on Tuesday.

According to the data, Delhi is the most unsafe city for women.
Nearly 10,000 cases of crimes against women were registered in the national capital last year.

As many as 9,782 cases were registered for the violence against women, as compared to 11,724 cases registered in 2018 and 12,902 registered in 2019.
Delhi's data in 2020 is more than twice the number of cases registered in Mumbai, Pune, Ghaziabad, Bangalore or Indore.

The chargeshetting rate in the state stands 75.9 per cent.

Tags: new delhi, women safety, national crime records bureau (ncrb), ncrb report
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Metros

A man walks along the Rajpath street near India Gate amid smoggy conditions a day after Diwali in New Delhi on November 15, 2020. (Photo: AFP/File)

Delhi govt bans storage, sale, use of firecrackers during Diwali

Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rains in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Heavy rains in Delhi leave part of airport, several areas of city waterlogged

A child walks past idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha displayed for sale along the roadside ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi on September 6, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi

Goel added that they do not intend on digging the tunnel further. (Photo: ANI)

Tunnel reaching Red Fort discovered at Delhi Legislative Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham