Thursday, Sep 16, 2021 | Last Update : 03:01 PM IST

  Metros   Delhi  16 Sep 2021  Delhi Metro's Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor to open on Sep 18
Metros, Delhi

Delhi Metro's Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor to open on Sep 18

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2021, 1:41 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2021, 1:41 pm IST

The nearly one-kilometre-long (891 m) Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the metro further into interior areas of Najafgarh

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will jointly inaugurate the corridor. (PTI file photo)
 Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will jointly inaugurate the corridor. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of the Delhi Metro's Grey Line is slated to be inaugurated on September 18, after a delay of over one month due to approach road-related issues.

Passenger services on this section will commence at 5 pm on the same day, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said on Thursday.

 

The DMRC also tweeted about the new scheduled day of the opening of the corridor.

This extension of the over 4.2-km Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor) will immensely benefit residents of interior areas around Najafgarh.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will jointly inaugurate the corridor via video-conference link on September 18, the DMRC said in a statement.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will also be present, it said.

The nearly one-kilometre-long (891 m) Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the metro further into interior areas of Najafgarh, the statement said.

 

This segment was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on August 6, but it was postponed, two days before the slated date due to issues with an approach road to the station.

Sources in the Delhi transport department had earlier said the condition of the approach road to the Dhansa Bus Stand metro station was "not even accessible to the public" let alone being motorable, a factor that led to the delay.

On May 20, a large portion of the road along with the footpath near the site of construction of the station had caved in due to heavy rains a day before, prompting the city transport minister to order a probe into the incident.

Gahlot, the next day, had inspected the DMRC site at Dhansa Stand Metro Station and Khaira Crossing where the cave-in had occurred.

 

Sources, quoting Gahlot said, a cave-in had also occured in May 2020, and the DMRC had been submitting different timelines for completion of work and to restore the road for the normal traffic, but the"assured timelines were never met".

The DMRC had then said that a portion of a vital road link connecting Khaira Mor with Gopal Nagar had to be blocked for heavy vehicles due to the construction work on the reversal facility beyond the Dhansa Bus Stand station.

However, following the completion of tunneling work in the reversal area, the road is now being restored and will be ready soon which will facilitate easy access to the station from various interior areas beyond Najafgarh, it said.

 

The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor was opened in October 2019, which had connected the urban village area of Najafgarh to the rapid transit network for the first time.

The upcoming Dhansa Bus Stand station has been adorned with attractive artworks and photographs, which display the rich heritage, culture, flora and fauna of this suburban locality of the national capital.

In a first for the DMRC network, the Delhi Metro has built an underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa Bus Stand station that will allow commuters to park their vehicles and move to the concourse area directly, officials had said in July.

"The Dhansa Bus Stand metro station on the Dwarka-Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor will be the first ever underground metro station of the Delhi Metro network to have an entire underground floor dedicated for parking of vehicles," the DMRC had said.

 

Tags: delhi metro, delhi metro expansion, delhi metro rail corporation (dmrc), kaushal kishore, kailash gahlot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Metros

Nearly 10,000 cases of crimes against women were registered in the national capital last year. (Representational image: PTI)

Delhi remains most unsafe for women irrespective of drop in crime rate

A man walks along the Rajpath street near India Gate amid smoggy conditions a day after Diwali in New Delhi on November 15, 2020. (Photo: AFP/File)

Delhi govt bans storage, sale, use of firecrackers during Diwali

Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rains in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Heavy rains in Delhi leave part of airport, several areas of city waterlogged

A child walks past idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha displayed for sale along the roadside ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi on September 6, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham