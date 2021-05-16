Sunday, May 16, 2021 | Last Update : 05:26 PM IST

COVID-19 lockdown extended in Delhi by another week

PTI
Published : May 16, 2021, 12:34 pm IST
Updated : May 16, 2021, 12:34 pm IST

The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media virtually, in New Delhi. (PTI)
  Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media virtually, in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown by one more week in the national capital to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 has been extended for the fourth time till May 24 morning. It was scheduled to end at 5 am tomorrow.

 

The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

The chief minister said the lockdown is being extended as the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

