CAB fallout: Jamia remains tense, all exams postponed

Earlier in the day, the university administration had announced postponement of exams scheduled on Saturday.

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday declared vacation till January 5 and cancelled all exams in view of the tense situation in the university due to students’ protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

“All exams postponed. New dates to be announced in due course of time. Vacation declared from December 16 to January 5. University will reopen on January 6, 2020,” a senior university official said.

The university turned into a virtual battlefield, on Friday when students and policemen clashed with each other as students tried to march to the Parliament in protest against the legislation.

Earlier in the day, the university administration had announced postponement of exams scheduled on Saturday.

The students had called for a university lockdown on Saturday and had planned to boycott the exams to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and also against Friday’s violence following clashes with the police during their march.

“We stopped the exam in the middle and cancelled it. Jamia will also raise its voice if anything wrong happens to our nation. We have boycotted the classes and exams. We will march again and again for our rights,” said Nihal Ashraf (25). Wjahat (22), a student of B.A. Political Science, said: “On Friday, the Delhi police brutally attacked us while we were marching and many students were injured during the assault. They used baton and tear gas against students. We have boycotted the exam.”

“Everyone wants to live. This is not Israel or Syria. We should learn from Bangladesh how they killed extremism and opted for an economic democracy. The government is not focusing on the main issues,” said Pappu Yadav, another student.