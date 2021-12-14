Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 | Last Update : 12:28 PM IST

Delhi's first patient of Omicron variant of COVID-19 discharged from hospital

PTI
The man, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi

A health workers conducts thermal screening of a passenger at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport amid concern over 'Omicron' variant of coronavirus, in Ahmedabad (Photo: PTI/File)
  A health workers conducts thermal screening of a passenger at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport amid concern over 'Omicron' variant of coronavirus, in Ahmedabad (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Delhi's first patient of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a 37-year-old man, has been discharged from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

The man, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week and had mild symptoms.

 

The LNJP hospital has been designated for treating patients infected with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

A 35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa has also tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient in the national capital to get infected with the new variant of the coronavirus.

