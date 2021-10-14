Thursday, Oct 14, 2021 | Last Update : 03:26 PM IST

Allow Chhath puja celebration in Delhi, Covid situation under control: Kejriwal to LG

PTI
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Updated : Oct 14, 2021, 12:27 pm IST

He requested Baijal to call a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to grant permission for Chhath celebrations

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari during a march 'Chhath Yatra' to urge Delhi government to permit Chhath puja celebrations, at the Sonia Vihar ghat in New Delhi. (PTI)
 BJP MP Manoj Tiwari during a march 'Chhath Yatra' to urge Delhi government to permit Chhath puja celebrations, at the Sonia Vihar ghat in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to LG Anil Baijal, urging him to allow Chhath puja celebrations as the Covid situation in Delhi is under control.

He requested Baijal to call a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as soon as possible to grant permission for Chhath celebrations.

 

In its order on September 30, the DDMA had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places, including riverbanks, waterbodies, and temples, in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, leading to protests by the Delhi BJP.

Kejriwal said the Covid situation in Delhi is under control for the last three months and he believed that the permission to celebrate Chhath should be given with protocols for the pandemic.

He said other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, have allowed Chhath celebrations with reasonable restrictions. 

