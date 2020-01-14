Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020 | Last Update : 04:58 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi Police grills Aishe Ghosh, identifies masked woman

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 14, 2020, 1:58 am IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2020, 3:17 am IST

The police has also identified the masked woman, seen in the purported videos, as Komal Sharma.

Komal Sharma
 Komal Sharma

New Delhi: The Delhi police crime branch, on Monday, questioned JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh and two others in connection with the January 5 brutal attack by masked goons on students and faculty in which she herself had suffered serious head injuries.

The police, which has come under scathing attack for remaining a mute spectator when goons created mayhem in the campus, had shockingly named Ms Ghosh and 18 other students in two FIRs in connection with the violence.  

Apart from Ms Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Vasker Vijay Mech were also questioned by the crime branch officers.

The trio are among the nine suspects whose pictures were recently released by the police following the January 5 violence in which 34 students and faculty were injured.

Last week, the Delhi police claimed that the violence at JNU was a fallout over the registration process.

The police has also identified the masked woman, seen in the purported videos, as Komal Sharma. Ms Sharma, who is a student of Daulat Ram College, has also been sent a notice to join the probe, the police said, adding that her phone was found to be switched off since Saturday night.

Tags: aishe ghosh, komal sharma

Latest From Metros

West Bengal BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh

‘UP, Assam govts shot protesters like dogs for vandalism’

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Azad taken to AIIMS

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh on JNU Campus in New Delhi on Monday. A team of crime branch questioned three students, including Aishe Ghosh for the January 5 violence. (Photo: PTI)

We don’t feel safe, JNUTA tells HRD ministry

BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah

BJP shortlists 35 councillors’ names

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget the iPhone 12; this 2020 iPhone is way more exciting

2

New Apple iPhone 12 teased with ‘Real Full-Screen’

3

New iPhone design exposed which spells more bad news for Apple

4

Twitter lays waste to Sony PS5 new logo and the tweets are hilarious

5

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham