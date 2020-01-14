Delhi Police grills Aishe Ghosh, identifies masked woman

The police has also identified the masked woman, seen in the purported videos, as Komal Sharma.

New Delhi: The Delhi police crime branch, on Monday, questioned JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh and two others in connection with the January 5 brutal attack by masked goons on students and faculty in which she herself had suffered serious head injuries.

The police, which has come under scathing attack for remaining a mute spectator when goons created mayhem in the campus, had shockingly named Ms Ghosh and 18 other students in two FIRs in connection with the violence.

Apart from Ms Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Vasker Vijay Mech were also questioned by the crime branch officers.

The trio are among the nine suspects whose pictures were recently released by the police following the January 5 violence in which 34 students and faculty were injured.

Last week, the Delhi police claimed that the violence at JNU was a fallout over the registration process.

The police has also identified the masked woman, seen in the purported videos, as Komal Sharma. Ms Sharma, who is a student of Daulat Ram College, has also been sent a notice to join the probe, the police said, adding that her phone was found to be switched off since Saturday night.