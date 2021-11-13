Saturday, Nov 13, 2021 | Last Update : 02:37 PM IST

  Metros   Delhi  13 Nov 2021  It is an emergency situation: SC on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, suggets lockdown
Metros, Delhi

It is an emergency situation: SC on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, suggets lockdown

PTI
Published : Nov 13, 2021, 12:43 pm IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2021, 12:43 pm IST

The top court also took note of the fact that schools have opened in the national capital

Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an "emergency" situation and asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take emergency measures to improve the air quality.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the situation of pollution is so bad that people are wearing masks inside their houses.

 

"Everybody has the passion of blaming farmers. Have you seen how crackers are being burnt in Delhi for the last seven days? It is an emergency situation, multiple measures are needed to be taken on the ground level," the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, said.

The apex court has asked the Centre to revert on Monday

The top court also took note of the fact that schools have opened in the national capital and asked the authorities to take immediate measures such as stopping vehicles or imposing a lockdown in Delhi.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said there is stubble burning in Punjab.

 

The bench, however, said, "Your projection is as if farmers are only responsible. What about steps taken to contain the pollution in Delhi?

Mehta clarified that he was not even remotely suggesting that only farmers are responsible. 

Tags: air quality in delhi, air quality index (aqi), sc on delhi air pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From Metros

In Delhi's Lodhi Road area AQI was reported at 476, at IIT Delhi area AQI was at 479 and in the Delhi university's north campus area AQI was at 578 today. (ANI)

Delhi gasps for fresh air as AQI dips to 'severe category'

Safdarjung Tomb is seen amid heavy smog conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Smog tightens grip on Delhi-NCR, visibility at IGI Airport low

Commuters drive along a street under heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Smog covers Delhi-NCR; air quality severe amid unhelpful meteorological conditions

The first case in Kanpur was reported on October 23. (Photo: Representational Image)

Delhi govt on alert regarding Zika cases in UP: Deputy CM Sisodia

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham