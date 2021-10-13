Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

  Metros   Delhi  13 Oct 2021  National Capital Region likely to shrink as 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' approved
Metros, Delhi

National Capital Region likely to shrink as 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' approved

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2021, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2021, 10:48 am IST

With the approval of Regional Plan 2041, areas beyond 100 km are not likely to be the main part of the NCR

A detailed draft plan will soon be made public for suggestions and objections and thereafter, it will be notified by the NCR Planning Board. (Representational image: PTI)
 A detailed draft plan will soon be made public for suggestions and objections and thereafter, it will be notified by the NCR Planning Board. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Capital Region is likely to shrink to 100-km radius from Rajghat with the NCR Planning Board approving the 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' which is aimed at focused development of NCR's urban areas, official sources said.

They said NCR currently spreads to around 150-175 kilometres, covering entire districts and their rural areas. But with the approval of Regional Plan 2041, areas beyond 100 km are not likely to be the main part of the NCR.

 

A detailed draft plan will soon be made public for suggestions and objections and thereafter, it will be notified by the NCR Planning Board.

"Linear corridors will be developed beyond 100 km radius and up to the existing NCR boundary, paving the way for development in areas falling within one kilometre from expressways, national highways and regional rapid transit system, a source told PTI.

Also, the decision to include or omit tehsils lying partly within this 100 km delineation will be left to the respective state governments.

The Regional Plan 2021, which is available on NCRPB's website, had identified seven metro centres --- Faridabad-Ballabgarh, Gurgaon-Manesar, Ghaziabad-Loni, Noida, Sonepat-Kundli, Greater Noida and Meerut.

 

Besides, it had also identified 11 regional centres --- Bahadurgah, Panipat, Rohtak, Palwal, Rewari-Dharuhera-Bawal, Hapur-Pilkhua, Bulandshahr-Khurja, Baghpat-Baraut, Alwar, Greater Bhiwadi, Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror.

With the approval of Regional Plan 2041, areas beyond 100 kilometres are not likely to be the main part of the NCR region.

"Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and some areas of Meerut and others will remain part of the NCR as they fall under 100 km-radius condition. We have already developed areas that are covered within 50-60 kilometres of radius. Now, there will be focus on the remaining part," the source said.

 

The Draft Regional Plan-2041 also paved the way for a future-ready, slum-free National Capital Region with air ambulance facility and high-speed connectivity through helitaxis, road, rail and inland waterways.

The draft plan puts special impetus on 30-minute connectivity through super-fast trains within major cities of NCR and also proposes to explore feasibility of 30-minute Mass Transit Rail System (MTRS) from nearest NCR boundaries to Delhi. 

Tags: national capital region (ncr), draft regional plan 2041, ncr planning board
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From Metros

Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative will once again begin from October 18. (Photo: PTI)

'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative to begin from Oct 18 in Delhi: Kejriwal

Public buses remained off roads, while a few auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some places. (ANI)

Maharashtra bandh: Bus services affected, shops closed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas

The idol has 10 hands depicting the ten schemes undertaken by Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: ANI)

CM Mamata Banerjee's idol installed at Kolkata Durga puja pandal

The precinct will be Mumbai's first rooftop drive-in theatre. (Photo: Twitter)

Reliance announces launch of premium mall 'Jio World Drive' in Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham