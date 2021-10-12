Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021 | Last Update : 02:18 PM IST

  Metros   Delhi  12 Oct 2021  'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative to begin from Oct 18 in Delhi: Kejriwal
Metros, Delhi

'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative to begin from Oct 18 in Delhi: Kejriwal

ANI
Published : Oct 12, 2021, 1:19 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2021, 1:19 pm IST

The Delhi Chief Minister urged people not to take the vehicle at least once a week, and travel in public transport

Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative will once again begin from October 18. (Photo: PTI)
 Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative will once again begin from October 18. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative will once again begin from October 18 to reduce the pollution level in the national capital.

"We had started the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative last year. This will begin again from October 18, as soon as you stop at a Red signal, turn down the engines of your vehicle. You can begin today itself, though it will be formally launched on 18," said Kejriwal.

 

The Delhi Chief Minister urged people not to take the vehicle at least once a week and travel on the metro, bus or share vehicles with others.

"We should decide to not take out our vehicle at least once a week and travel on the metro, bus, or share vehicle with others. Experts say that if we do this, pollution can be brought down and fuel can be saved," he said.

He further asked people to download the Green Delhi app and complain against the industry or vehicle that is causing pollution.

"If you have not downloaded the Green Delhi app, do it. If you see pollution anywhere in Delhi -a truck causing air pollution, any industry that is causing pollution, waste being burnt- you can complain through the app. Our team will reach the spot and stop the source of pollution," he added.

 

Tags: delhi pollution, delhi pollution control
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Metros

Public buses remained off roads, while a few auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some places. (ANI)

Maharashtra bandh: Bus services affected, shops closed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas

The idol has 10 hands depicting the ten schemes undertaken by Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: ANI)

CM Mamata Banerjee's idol installed at Kolkata Durga puja pandal

The precinct will be Mumbai's first rooftop drive-in theatre. (Photo: Twitter)

Reliance announces launch of premium mall 'Jio World Drive' in Mumbai

Commuters ride through heavy fog on a winter morning. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi unveils 10-point action plan to combat air pollution in winter

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham