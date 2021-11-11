Thursday, Nov 11, 2021 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

  Metros   Delhi  11 Nov 2021  Smog covers Delhi-NCR; air quality severe amid unhelpful meteorological conditions
Metros, Delhi

Smog covers Delhi-NCR; air quality severe amid unhelpful meteorological conditions

PTI
Published : Nov 11, 2021, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2021, 11:56 am IST

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said the ongoing smog episode is a public health emergency

Commuters drive along a street under heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)
 Commuters drive along a street under heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: A layer of smog shrouded Delhi-NCR on Thursday and partially blotted out the sun on Chhath Puja as the air quality slipped back into the severe zone with unfavourable meteorological conditions aiding accumulation of pollutants, authorities said.

Green think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said the ongoing smog episode is a public health emergency.

 

"This requires urgent emergency action on key combustion sources (vehicles, industry, waste burning) and dust sources (construction and roads) to prevent further trapping of pollution when there is no wind to blow this away," said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, CSE.

At 10 am, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 407. Thirty-three of the 39 air quality monitoring stations in the national capital recorded air pollution levels in the severe category.

The 24-hour average AQI was 372 on Wednesday.

Ghaziabad (454), Greater Noida (404) and Noida (426) also recorded severe air quality at 10 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

 

An official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said shallow fog and low temperatures in the morning -- Delhi recorded the season's lowest temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday -- trapped pollutants close to the ground and calm winds led to stagnant conditions.

Visibility levels at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Safdarjung Airport dropped to 600-800 metres, he added.

The CSE said the current severe smog episode in Delhi-NCR is expected to last for two more days.

It also said the average daily contribution of smoke from farm fires from the middle of October to November 8 was the lowest in four years.

 

"Compared to the first smog episode of the previous four years, the current smog has matched the duration of the first smog of 2018 and 2020 season -- both lasted six days. If conditions do not improve, it might overtake the 2019 smog that lasted eight days," the CSE said.

The longer duration of this year's smog despite relatively windier local conditions might be due to a lack of pollution control measures in the city, the green think tank said.

On an average, the contribution of smoke to Delhi's daily PM2.5 from the middle of October to November 8 was the lowest in the last four years.

"So far, it has recorded an average of 12 per cent (farm fire share) per day in contrast to 17 per cent per day in 2020, 14 per cent per day in 2019 and 16 per cent per day in 2018 (as reported by SAFAR)," the CSE said.

 

The share of farm fires in Delhi's pollution rose to 48 per cent on Sunday, the highest since November 5, 2018, when it was recorded at 58 per cent.

Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution had peaked at 42 per cent on November 5. In 2019, crop residue burning accounted for 44 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on November 1.

Tags: delhi air pollution, delhi smog, delhi pollution, air quality index (aqi)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Metros

The first case in Kanpur was reported on October 23. (Photo: Representational Image)

Delhi govt on alert regarding Zika cases in UP: Deputy CM Sisodia

The city's AQI slipped to the 'severe' category on Thursday night and continued its upward trend to reach 462 at noon on Friday. (Representational image: PTI)

Higher wind speed flushes out pollution in Delhi

A thick layer of acrid smog hung over Delhi-NCR on Friday after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali and emissions from farm fires in the region peaked at 36 per cent. (PTI Photo)

Day after Diwali, Delhi records its poorest air quality in 5 years

Early morning visuals of smog in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

Hazy morning in Delhi after Diwali, AQI severe post flurry of crackers

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Greta Thunberg.

TIFF Diary | Meet Greta, a real ‘pain the a*se’ of world leaders

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham