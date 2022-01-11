Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022 | Last Update : 02:57 PM IST

  Metros   Delhi  11 Jan 2022  Private offices, dine-in facilities in restaurants closed in Delhi amid Covid scare
Metros, Delhi

Private offices, dine-in facilities in restaurants closed in Delhi amid Covid scare

ANI
Published : Jan 11, 2022, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2022, 12:21 pm IST

A COVID-19 symptomatic air traveller being taken for isolation on an ambulance at T-3, IGI Airport, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 A COVID-19 symptomatic air traveller being taken for isolation on an ambulance at T-3, IGI Airport, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed that all private offices shall be closed except those that come under the exempted category.

Private banks, insurance companies, courier services, non-banking financial corporations and companies providing essential services will remain open.

 

Earlier, the private offices were working with 50 per cent of workforce.

The DDMA has also ordered that the dine-in service in restaurants and bars will be discontinued in the national capital. Earlier, the eateries and bars in the capital were allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"DDMA directs that in the territory of NCT of Delhi (outside Containment Zones), the following additional activities shall also be prohibited/restricted with immediate effect till further orders: (i) All Private Offices shall be closed, except those which are falling under the "Exempted Category". The practice of work from home shall be followed. (ii) All Restaurants and Bars shall be closed. However, restaurants will be allowed only for home delivery/takeaway of food items," the DDMA notification read.

 

Delhi reported 19,166 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, informed the state in a health bulletin on Monday.

As many as 15,68,896 people have been infected with COVID-19 infection in Delhi so far.

With these 19,166 new cases, the active caseload has gone up to 65,806 in Delhi.

As many as 17 persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the national capital in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll at 25,177.

A total of 14,076 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,77,913 in the national capital.

Presently, the cumulative positivity rate stands at 4.68 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.60 per cent.

 

