COVID-19: Delhi govt issues SOPs for partial re-opening of schools

ANI
Schools in Delhi will partially resume classes and students are permitted to visit their schools for admission-related work and practicals

 Written consent is to be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to visit the school. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Education Department of Delhi has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the reopening of schools in the state for the students of 10 to 12 classes.

Schools in Delhi will partially resume classes and students are permitted to visit their schools for admission-related work including counseling/guidance and practical activities related to board exams, according to an order by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday.

 

In this regard, the Directorate of Education has issued the appropriate guidelines to ensure that COVID appropriate protocols are followed and children's safety is ensured.

Written consent is to be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to visit the school, all the classrooms, laboratories, libraries, toilets, drinking water, etc. such places where physical movements of students and teachers take place, should be thoroughly sanitised, the SOPs stated.

Proper thermal screening should be done on the school gate to make sure that if any student or teacher or other school staff shows symptoms of cough, cold, or fever, they will not be allowed to enter the school. The Head of the school or department will make sure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols should be followed, the directive added.

 

Online Classes/Digital Distance Learning will continue and those students who wish to continue their studies through Online Classes shall be allowed to do so, said the Education department.

Earlier on July 28, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had asked for feedback from parents, students, teachers, and principals for a decision on reopening educational institutions in the national capital and both students and parents suggested that school should be reopened.

After a ravaging Covid wave in April-May, Delhi has been witnessing a downward trend in cases.

