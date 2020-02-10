Monday, Feb 10, 2020 | Last Update : 08:04 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Efforts being made to rig EVMs: AAP

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published : Feb 10, 2020, 5:53 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2020, 5:53 am IST

Multi-layer security, 24x7 CCTV surveillance at counting centres, say police, poll officials.

Security personnel stand guard outside the strongroom of a counting centre in Akshardham in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Security personnel stand guard outside the strongroom of a counting centre in Akshardham in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Even as multi-layer security arrangements and 24x7 CCTV surveillance have been put in place at counting centres to guard the Electronic Voting Machines, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday cited videos to back their claim that efforts were being made to tamper with the machines for the Assembly poll results. Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted a couple of videos, saying they were of voting machines being taken away illegally.

Refuting to such claims, a senior poll official said tampering the EVMs is impossible. Once the elections are over, the EVMs are sealed and kept in a tight security area. They are only opened on the day of counting.

A senior Delhi Police official said that around 10,000 police personnel including 50 platoons of paramilitary forces are deployed in a three-layer security apparatus to tackle any untoward incident.

The poll official further asserted that the transport and storage of the EVMs are well secured, dismissing the doubts raised by the political parties over movement and alleged tampering of the machines. Earlier a video clip has gone viral, purportedly showing “unauthorised” transportation of the EVMs.

“The entire process of polling and subsequent storage of EVMs in strong-rooms is fool-proof. The EVMs are transported back to the reception centres under proper escort by a contingent of central paramilitary forces and state police,” the poll official said.

The complete set of Control Units (CU), Ballot Units (BU) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) of a particular polling station are supposed to be kept in the same strong room. The room is sealed under double lock in the presence of the candidates or their agents and the observer. Even 24X7 CCTV monitoring is done inside the strong room.

The unused VVPATs and unused EVMs are stored in a separate strong room. Even video and digital photography with date and time recording is done during transport and storage of EVMs.

Police said there are 21 centers except in three districts including the Central district. The district police along with the paramilitary keep a strict vigil. The special branch of police, which is an intelligence wing, gives timely inputs to the ground officials.

Every nook and corner of the EVM strong-room is kept under 24X7 CCTV vigilance and guarded by Central Armed Police Forces personnel. Further, a display of this CCTV feed is provided to representatives of the political parties at a place earmarked for them to camp, police added.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) urged the Election Commission to make arrangements outside the strong room so the party workers can make sure that EVMs in which the votes of Delhi Assembly elections are locked in are not tampered with.

Tags: evms, delhi assembly polls

Latest From Metros

Senior Congress leader P.C. Chacko

Chacko hints Cong open for pact with AAP to form govt

Delhi’s deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia (Photo: ANI)

Happy that education was key issue in polls: Sisodia

Representational picture of a cub.

SGNP to shelter another abandoned leopard cub

Chandrakant Patil (Photo: ANI)

Chandrakant Patil slams MVA over crimes against women

MOST POPULAR

1

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

2

WhatsApp Dark Mode arrives

3

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

4

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

5

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham