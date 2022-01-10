Monday, Jan 10, 2022 | Last Update : 10:00 AM IST

Over 300 Delhi Police personnel infected with Covid

PTI
Published : Jan 10, 2022, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2022, 9:24 am IST

Recently, Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had issued SOP for preventing spread of Covid among police personnel

A Delhi police officer stands guard as other personnel patrol Connaught Place, Delhi's famous and oldest shopping area, amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, on New Year's Eve in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 A Delhi police officer stands guard as other personnel patrol Connaught Place, Delhi's famous and oldest shopping area, amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, on New Year's Eve in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the national capital, more than 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

"More than 300 police personnel have been infected. They belong to different units of the force and are under quarantine," said a senior police officer.

 

The overall strength of the Delhi Police is over 80,000.

Recently, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preventing the spread of the coronavirus among police personnel.

Since police personnel are frontline workers performing their duties amidst the public, it is imperative they take adequate precautions to protect themselves from exposure to Covid, it said.

According to the SOP, all police personnel should wear face-masks, maintain social distancing and practise proper hand hygiene while performing their duties.

All police personnel and eligible family members who have not been vaccinated may be motivated to complete the vaccination process.

 

"Those who have not been vaccinated due to medical reasons may be encouraged to seek medical opinion again for vaccination," it said.

