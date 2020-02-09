Sunday, Feb 09, 2020 | Last Update : 05:49 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

61.5 per cent turnout in Delhi Assembly polls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 9, 2020, 12:58 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2020, 4:22 am IST

In all, about 61.46 per cent voters made up to the 13,751 polling stations before the 10-hour voting came to an end at 6 pm.

People wait in queues to cast their votes at Shaheen Public School polling station in the Shaheen Bagh area during the Assembly elections in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 People wait in queues to cast their votes at Shaheen Public School polling station in the Shaheen Bagh area during the Assembly elections in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Saturday’s polling saw only 14.75 per cent of the 1.47 crore voters turning up in the first three hours to exercise their francise for the 70-member Assembly in Delhi. The voter turnout finally improved  after 2 pm when people queued up in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

In all, about 61.46 per cent voters made up to the 13,751 polling stations before the 10-hour voting came to an end at 6 pm.

The voting percentage was 57.04 till 6 pm deadline, and rose to 61.46 per cent as those in queues at polling stations were allowed to vote. Long queues were seen outside polling stations in areas like Jafrabad, Jamia Nagar, Turkman Gate and Shaheen Bagh which have been witnessing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A majority of the Muslim dominated constituencies recorded the highest voter turnout.

North-east Delhi’s  Mustafabad recorded about 67 per cent voter turnout and Matia Mahal in the Walled City that saw anti-CAA protests had a voter turnout of about 66 per cent.

In the 11 districts in the national capital, northeast recorded 65.24 per cent turn out, northwest (62.23 per cent), south (59.65 per cent), central (58.57 per cent), southwest 61.57 (per cent), east (61.29 per cent), west (61.79 per cent), north (57.19 per cent), New Delhi (56.10 per cent), Shahadra (62.96 per cent) and southeast (54.89 per cent).

As the voting was in progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to turn out in large numbers to exercise their franchise and create a “new voting record”.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who provided free rides to women in DTC buses, made a special appeal to women to come out in large numbers and vote in the Assembly poll. He tweeted: “Definitely go and vote. A special appeal to all women, just as you take up the responsibility of the home, the responsibility of the nation and Delhi is with you. All of you women must go to vote and take the men in your families along with you. Discuss with men who is right to vote for.”

Women’s turnout could be the make-or-break factor in deciding which party wins these elections. In the 2015 polls, in the top 20 constituencies with the highest turnout of women, the AAP won much more decisively than in the constituencies which had the lowest turnout of women.

Tags: delhi assembly polls

Latest From Metros

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, Smriti Irani trade barbs on Twitter

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Will keep Alandi river clean: Sharad Pawar

Shaikh said that developing water transport will help ease traffic congestion from the two points on the outskirts.

MVA government to develop water transport to ease travel

A file photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s January rally, where he revamped his party’s flag.

MNS goes full throttle before pro-CAA rally

MOST POPULAR

1

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

2

WhatsApp Dark Mode arrives

3

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

4

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

5

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham