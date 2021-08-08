Sunday, Aug 08, 2021 | Last Update : 01:49 PM IST

  Metros   Delhi  08 Aug 2021  As COVID-19 cases drop, many principals, students feel Delhi schools should reopen
Metros, Delhi

As COVID-19 cases drop, many principals, students feel Delhi schools should reopen

ANI
Published : Aug 8, 2021, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2021, 11:00 am IST

With Covid-19 cases now dropping, Delhi has relaxed most restrictions on public movement and outdoor activities

on August 1, the Education Department of the state had issued the Standard Operating Procedures for the re-opening of schools from August 2 for classes 9th to 12th and August 16 for classes 6th to 8th. (Representational image: PTI)
  on August 1, the Education Department of the state had issued the Standard Operating Procedures for the re-opening of schools from August 2 for classes 9th to 12th and August 16 for classes 6th to 8th. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: After a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held to discuss whether schools in the capital should be reopened and an expert committee was formed to examine the issue, many principals and students felt that schools should be reopened as COVID-19 cases have dropped.

Speaking to ANI, Mahendra Pal Sharma, principal of ASVJ School, Daryaganj said, "Students are willing to come to school but their parents are against it as most of the students have not received COVID-19 vaccination".

 

He added," Parents and students should mentally prepare themselves as it has been almost a year. Students are taking online classes and things need to be normal now with precautions against COVID-19".

Pavitra, a class 11th student living in East Delhi's Priya Enclave said, "Schools should open now because we have been at home for a long time. Online classes become difficult to understand at times. So studying in class makes more sense."

Samyak a student in 8th standard also believes that schools should be opened now. "The continuous closure of schools is affecting our mental health. The result of this is that neither we are able to meet friends nor are we able to discuss anything. Not only students but parents also say that schools should be opened now, he added.

 

Earlier on August 1, the Education Department of the state had issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the re-opening of schools from August 2 for classes 9th to 12th and August 16 for classes 6th to 8th.

With Covid-19 cases now dropping, Delhi has relaxed most restrictions on public movement and outdoor activities.

Tags: schools reopening, delhi schools, covid second wave abated, delhi unlock
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Metros

With the opening of these sections, the Delhi Metro network span will become 390 km with 286 stations. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Grey Line extension, Pink Line segment of Delhi Metro to be opened on Aug 6: DMRC

The Delhi Police and the East Delhi district administration have been evacuating people living on the floodplains of the Yamuna. (ANI)

Delhi: Water level in Yamuna rises again; over 100 families moved to safer areas

In 2019, the flow rate had peaked at 8.28 lakh cusecs on August 18 and 19, and the water level in the Yamuna had touched 206.60 metres. (PTI file image)

Delhi: Water levels in Yamuna rise after heavy rains in catchment areas

Asthana was serving as the director general of the Border Security Force. (Photo: PTI/File)

Former CBI Director Rakesh Asthana takes charges as Delhi Police Commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham