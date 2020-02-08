Saturday, Feb 08, 2020 | Last Update : 02:46 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Watertight security for Delhi Assembly polls today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 8, 2020, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2020, 2:21 am IST

Extra vigil at Shaheen Bagh and other sensitive polling areas.

Polling officials carry EVM machines and other polling material as they leave for their polling stations. (Photo: PTI)
 Polling officials carry EVM machines and other polling material as they leave for their polling stations. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Riding on tech-savvy elements like QR codes and mobile apps, the poll authorities have geared up for elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly on Saturday, making tight security arrangements across the national capital and keeping an extra vigil in Shaheen Bagh and other sensitive polling areas.

Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the electoral battle for the national capital, which is largely being seen as a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, a spirited Congress, and the opposition BJP which has campaigned very aggressively ahead of the election.

In view of the ongoing anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO Office has put all five polling stations in the area under the “critical” category and confidence-building measures are continuously being undertaken to reassure voters.

Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh reiterated that the area is under tight vigil and there is no obstruction in areas where poll activities will be conducted, so voters will face no problems.

“In all, 1,47,86,382 people are eligible to vote in the Delhi polls in which 2,32,815 are in the age group of 18-19. Voters in various categories include males (81,05,236), females (66,80,277), service voters (11,608), third gender voters (869), and senior citizen (aged 80 and above) voters (2,04,830),” said an official.

There are 13,750 polling booths, besides one auxiliary booth, located at 2,689 locations across Delhi.

“As far as critical polling stations are concerned, there are 516 locations and 3,704 booths in that category,” said Mr Singh.

There are 672 candidates in the fray for the 70 Assembly seats. Tight security arrangements have been made across the national capital and police force and paramilitary personnel have been deployed.

The special commissioner of police (Intelligence), Praveer Ranjan, had earlier said that 190 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed as part of the security measures.

This is nearly four times the number of CAPF personnel deployed during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Besides police security, polling stations falling in the critical category get paramilitary cover. Activities will be monitored through webcasting.

The police and election machinery are on “extra vigil” and assessing the situation all the time across the national capital, Mr Ranjan added.

Security personnel kept guard at strong rooms storing EVMs. The election staff carried EVMs and other polling material to the booths under tight supervision in all constituencies.

“The 2020 Delhi polls will be tech-driven with greater use of technological elements like mobile apps, QR codes, and social media interface, seeking to enhance the experience of all categories of voters, before polling or on the voting day. We are trying to make the best use of it,” added a poll official.

Tags: delhi assembly polls, evms

Latest From Metros

BJP national president J.P. Nadda with city unit chief Manoj Tiwari at party’s Delhi unit headquarters where he visited unannounced on Friday.

BJP confident of winning after aggressive campaign

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi at the Supreme Court on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

SC urged to lay down law for separate hanging of convicts

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

EC showcause to Kejriwal for Hindu-Muslim jibe at Oppn

Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra gets Rs 25 crore for NCAP

MOST POPULAR

1

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

2

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

3

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

4

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

5

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham