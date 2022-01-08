Saturday, Jan 08, 2022 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

  Delhi witnesses highest rainfall for Jan in at least 13 years, waterlogging reported
Delhi witnesses highest rainfall for Jan in at least 13 years, waterlogging reported

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2022, 12:28 pm IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2022, 12:28 pm IST

The overnight rain, however, improved the air quality of the city to moderate category this morning

A man uses an umberella during rains, near Akshardham temple, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 8. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in a day for January in at least 13 years, according to official figures, as overnight rains inundated some low-lying areas in the national capital.

Several parts of the city reported waterlogging with the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recording 41 mm rainfall which, according to data available on the IMD website, is the highest in a day for January for at least 13 years.

 

The weather station at Palam gauged a record 48 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am Saturday.

The overnight rain, however, improved the air quality of the city to moderate category this morning with the air quality index (AQI) of 114 at 9 am. It was 182 on Friday, the best since October 26 when it stood at 139.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.2 degree Celsius, eight notches above season's average. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 19 degree Celsius, the meteorological department said.

 

The weathermen have forecast thunderstorm with rain during the day. The relative humidity was 100 per cent.

December recorded the longest streak of six "severe" air quality days since 2015.

Tags: delhi air pollution, delhi air quality, delhi rains, air quality index (aqi)
Location: India, Delhi

