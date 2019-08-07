6 killed, 13 hurt in Zakir Nagar fire

CM orders probe into the incident, announces Rs 5L compensation for families.

People look at the charred remains of a building where a massive fire broke out in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Six people, including three children, died and 13 were injured in a massive fire at a building in Delhi’s Zakir Nagar area due to a short circuit early on Tuesday.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after information was received at about 2.30 am regarding the fire in a four-storey residential building. The blaze, which took place due to short circuit in electric metres, was doused by 5.25 am.

The building in Southeast Delhi housed 13 flats. Seven cars and 19 motorcycles were destroyed in the fire.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a probe into the incident. The AAP chief, who visited the spot, said all lapses behind the massive fire will be probed. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured.

“I was on the second floor of the building and escaped unhurt in the incident,” said Junaid (27), a businessman.

People panicked and jumped from their houses to save their lives.

“The fire broke out late night and people panicked, following which they started jumping from their houses,” said Zeeshan (31), an engineer.

The residents of first and second floor escaped while people on third and fourth floor were trapped.

Zeeshan, who lives in the same area, said: “With the help of fire fighters, we broke the wall of the third floor house from an adjacent building and pulled people out.”

“People died due to asphyxiation. Those who are injured got hurt while jumping from the building to save their lives,” he added.

According to Dr Mala, head of the emergency ward of Holy Family Hospital, “chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the site and said the cause of the blaze would be probed. He announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured.”

Vijender Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, also went to the hospital to visit the injured persons.

The deceased have been identified as Zoha (34), Nagmi (30), Arbaaz (6), Amna (8), and Zikra (8). Their bodies have been kept at the AIIMS. The sixth body is yet to be identified and has been kept at the Safdarjung Hospital.

Four fire personnel were also injured in the rescue operation. The injured firemen are station officer Tarachand (59); two fire operators, Mohan Lal (40) and Dilbagh (39); and leading fireman Ram Niwas (44).

The others who are injured have been identified as Athar (36), Faiz (20), Farukh, Adeeba (20), Saima (24), Shabha Bhatt (45), Rehan (9), Shabana (30), and Umar (30).