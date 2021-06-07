Delhi unlock: CM urges people to follow COVID norms, help bring economy back on track

Monday, Jun 07, 2021 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

The government had said that a decision will be taken soon regarding the opening up of gyms, spas, salons in the city

New Delhi: With the unlocking process initiated in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday warned against laxity and urged people to take all precautions to prevent COVID-19 infection.

He pointed out that this was necessary to bring the economy back on track.
"Many activities are resuming in Delhi from today. But take all the necessary precautions to prevent coronavirus infection - wear a mask, maintain social distancing and keep washing your hands, do not lax at all. One has to stay safe from the virus and also bring the economy back on track at the same time," said Delhi Chief Minister in a tweet.

 

As per the official circular by the Delhi government, shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighborhood shops will open with the restrictions of even-odd and timings from Monday.

However, cinemas and theatres, restaurants (except home delivery/take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours and any shop pertaining to entertainment/ amusement services have not been permitted to operate.

Delhi Metro, which was suspended since May 10, has also resumed services with 50 per cent capacity.

Private offices will also be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.

"In government offices, Group A staff will be allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity while group B with 50 per cent staff," the Chief Minister had said.

 

As per the circular, since liquor shops are not in the prohibited list in the original curfew order dated April 19, 2021, therefore it will be allowed on an even-odd basis and within prescribed timings.

The revenue services in a district, like registry will be functional. Self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers and repairing of water purifiers are already allowed vide DDMA order dated April 25, 2021.

The government had said that a decision will be taken soon regarding the opening up of gyms, spas, salons in the city.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, the Chief Minister announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from May 31 in a phased manner.

 

