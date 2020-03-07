Saturday, Mar 07, 2020 | Last Update : 09:03 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

SC defers hate speech case against Mander till Apr 15

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Mar 7, 2020, 7:26 am IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2020, 7:26 am IST

The matter is rooted in a plea by Harsh Mander seeking FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Pravesh Singh and Anurag Thakur.

Harsh Mander
 Harsh Mander

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has come across another speech of social activist Harsh Mander in which he is disparagingly speaking about judiciary, as court deferred hearing on the content of an earlier speech was deferred till April 15.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde, Justice B.R.Gavai and Justice Surya Kant deferred the hearing till April 15 as senior counsel Dushyant Dave appearing for former bureaucrat turned social activist Harsh Mander told the court that government was trying to browbeat.

My right to move the court is seriously harmed. Government wants to “shoot the messenger”. It is “trying to browbeat”, Dave told the court.

Dave told the court that he has gone through December 2019 speech of Mander and there was noting contemptuous in it  or anything that brings down the esteem of the Court.

“It (speech) is not objectionable at all. It does not bring the court in disrepute”, Dave told the court.

As Dave said that he would be the last one to defend someone who has brought disrepute to the institution, Solicitor General Tuishar Mehta said that usually he is the first one to say things …. .

In a retort Dave dared the Solicitor General to bring contempt plea against him.  “If you have courage you bring contempt against me.  Government is trying to browbeat.”

On a poser from the court when Solicitor General Mehta informed the court that police has already filed an affidavit bringing on record the speech delivered by Mander in December 2019, Dave said that he should also bring the same kind of affidavit against those who had indulged in hate speech which led to the death of 53 people.  

The matter is rooted in a plea by Harsh Mander seeking the registration of FIRs against  BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Pravesh Singh and Anurag Thakur for making inflammatory and hate speeches  since the beginning of this year.

When the court took up the matter early this week, Delhi police informed the court about a speech made by Mander in which he was quoted to have said that they have no faith in the judiciary but they have no choice but to approach it and the eventual fight for justice would be on the streets.

Taking a serious view of the speech, the court said that they would first hear it and said that till then they would not hear the plea by Mander relating to recent communal riots in Delhi.

Tags: delhi police, harsh mander

Latest From Metros

Delhi police personnel take suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain into custody after Delhi Court rejected his plea to surrender before it, at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

Court sends Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody

Security personnel wear masks as they patrol on a road in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

One more man from city tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi police personnel take suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain into custody after Delhi Court rejected his plea to surrender before it, at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

AAP’s Tahir Hussain held for IB man’s killing in N-E Delhi

Delhi police personnel take suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain into custody after Delhi Court rejected his plea to surrender before it, at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

Police to video record questioning of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

MOST POPULAR

1

How to keep your phone coronavirus free: Clean it in 10 easy steps

2

A vacation on the ISS for the first space tourists likely in 2021

3

The sexy, bendy, nostalgic Motorola Razr is coming to a store near you on March 16

4

Get a pay hike by upskilling in AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing or cybersecurity

5

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham