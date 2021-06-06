Delhi govt hospital revokes order barring nurses from talking in Malayalam at work

The circular issued by GIPMER had asked its nurses to use only Hindi and English for communication or face 'strict action'

Many nurses at various hospitals across India hail from Kerala, with Malayalam being their native language. (Representational Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: The medical director of the Delhi government-run G B Pant hospital on Sunday said they have revoked a controversial order issued a day earlier, asking its nursing staff not to converse in Malayalam.

"A formal order withdrawing the circular will be issued soon. The matter is being investigated and action will follow," Medical Director Dr Anil Agarwal told PTI.

The Nursing Superintendent of the hospital had on Saturday issued a circular asking its nursing staff not to use Malayalam at work as "maximum patients and colleagues do not know this language which it said causes a lot of inconvenience.

The circular issued by the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER), one of the leading facilities here, had asked its nurses to use only Hindi and English for communication or face "strict action".