YouTuber detained while secretly filming Shaheen Bagh protests

According to police, the protesters turned suspicious after the woman asked “too many questions” to them.

New Delhi: Delhi police on Wednesday detained a woman YouTuber donning a burqa at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh after anti-CAA protesters caught her asking too many questions.

Police said that the woman has been identified as Gunja Kapoor and she describes herself as the curator of YouTube channel “Right Narrative” on her official Twitter handle.

“She was caught by some of the women protesters after they identified her as YouTuber Kapoor. The incident led to a commotion at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA),” a senior police official said.

“The woman was taken to Sarita Vihar police station where her identity was ascertained,” he said.

Some of the protesters alleged that she was recording videos on her mobile phone. Kapoor is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

“A woman journalist was manhandled here at Shaheen Bagh, so I figured maybe if I dressed like them and appeared like them by wearing a burkha they may be more comfortable in speaking with me,” said Kapoor.