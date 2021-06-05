Saturday, Jun 05, 2021 | Last Update : 04:58 PM IST

  Delhi unlock: Markets, offices to re-open; metro services to resume with conditions
Delhi unlock: Markets, offices to re-open; metro services to resume with conditions

ANI
Published : Jun 5, 2021, 1:38 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2021, 1:38 pm IST

Delhi had begun the unlocking process from May 31 with factories and the construction sector resuming operations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that markets will re-open in the national capital and metro services will be resumed from June 7 with conditions.

Briefing the mediapersons, Kejriwal said, "Lockdown will continue with more relaxation in other activities. Shops in markets and malls to be opened on an odd-even basis from Monday. The shops will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm. The private offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff."

 

"In government offices, Group A staff will be allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity while group B with 50 per cent staff. Delhi Metro to resume services with 50 per cent capacity," said the chief minister.
Kejriwal informed a team of doctors and experts will be set up to examine the demand of medicines to tackle the WhatsApp forwards of medicines.

On preparation against potential third wave of COVID-19, the chief minister said, "We are making arrangements considering a peak of 37,000 cases in mind. A pediatric task force has been made. A storage capacity of 420 tonnes of oxygen is being created. Indraprastha Gas Limited has been asked to set up a plant to produce 150 tonnes of oxygen. 25 oxygen tankers are being brought. 64 small oxygen plants are being established. Buffer stocks of potential medicines will be made."

 

Kejriwal said two genome sequencing laboratories will be set up for the detection of new variants.

With a dip seen in active COVID-19 cases, Delhi had begun the unlocking process from May 31 with factories and the construction sector resuming operations.

The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 in view of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. The city's healthcare infrastructure and crematoriums were hugely overburdened. The situation has, however, improved significantly.

Now the infection rate of COVID in Delhi has come down to less than one per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths have been recorded in the national capital.

 

However, the daily number was a bit higher than the day before when Delhi reported 487 COVID cases. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 8,060. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in Delhi to 24,497.

