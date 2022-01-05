Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022 | Last Update : 12:11 PM IST

Air quality of Delhi, Gurugram remains in 'very poor' category

ANI
Published : Jan 5, 2022, 9:48 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2022, 9:48 am IST

High winds and intermittent rains are likely during January 5 to 8 which is expected to improve AQI significantly

People walk on and along railway tracks amid low visibility due to fog, during a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the "very poor" category on Wednesday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 369, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

High winds and intermittent rains are likely during January 5 to 8 which is expected to improve AQI significantly to the "lower end of very poor" category through strong dispersion and wet deposition.

 

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida remains in the 'severe' category with the AQI at 454. With the AQI at 356, the air quality of Gurugram is in the 'very poor' category.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no cold wave conditions will likely prevail in northern India for the next 6-7 days.

New Delhi recorded 12.6 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am on Wednesday.

 

Tags: delhi air quality, delhi air pollution, air pollution, air quality index (aqi)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

