MCD polls: CM Kejriwal urges to vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city

PTI
Published : Dec 4, 2022, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2022, 10:06 am IST

Polling started at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm. The votes will be counted on December 7

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022, at Chand Bagh area in East Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022, at Chand Bagh area in East Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people in the city to exercise their franchise for setting up an honest and performing establishment in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Polling started at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm. The votes will be counted on December 7.

"Today is voting for making a neat and clean and beautiful Delhi, voting for forming a corruption free government (establishment) at the municipal corporation.I appeal all the Delhi citizen to do go for voting to form an honest and performing government at the MCD," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he asked people to vote for an honest party and decent people

"Do not vote for those who indulge in corruption, hooliganism and abuse. Do not vote for those who turned Delhi into garbage. Vote for those who will make Delhi, neat, clean and shining," he said.

The chief minister urged people to vote for those who work and not for those who obstruct work.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also asked people to vote for work, not for people who are responsible for making Delhi a dumping yard

"I appeal to 2.5 crore people of Delhi to step out of their houses and vote today so that we can work for you. People have made up their minds to elect the Aam Aadmi Party in the municipal corporation," Sisodia told reporters at his residence.

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the MCD, in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray.

According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons.

