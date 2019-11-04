Monday, Nov 04, 2019 | Last Update : 08:59 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi HC orders probe into clash at Tis Hazari court complex

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published : Nov 4, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2019, 6:48 am IST

2 top cops to be transferred, no coercive action against lawyers.

Policemen and lawyers beating each other at Tis Hazari court on Saturday.
 Policemen and lawyers beating each other at Tis Hazari court on Saturday.

New Delhi: A day after a bloody fracas erupted between the Delhi police personnel and lawyers inside the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday, the Delhi high court has ordered a judicial inquiry under a retired judge who will be assisted by IB, Vigilance, and CBI.

The court also directed Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik to transfer special commissioner of police Sanjay Singh and additional deputy commissioner of police Harinder Singh during pendency of the investigation. The court also made it clear that no coercive action would be taken against any lawyer.

On Sunday, a bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar took suo moto cognisance of media reports of the incident and said that former high court judge Justice (retired) S.P. Garg would hold a judicial inquiry into the matter.

g

It also directed the police commissioner to take immediate action with regard to suspension of assistant sub inspector (ASI) Kanta Prasad, who allegedly dragged an advocate inside the lockup and beat him up, and ASI Pawan, who allegedly fired at the lawyers.

The court directed the Delhi government and the Centre to provide best treatment to the injured lawyers, including those who received gunshot injuries, preferably at AIIMS.

The Delhi government was also directed by the court to provide lump sum ex-gratia of Rs 50,000, 25,000, and 10,000 to advocates Vijay Verma, Ranjit Malik, and Pankaj Dubey—who received gunshot injuries—respectively.

During the hearing, the Delhi police told the bench that a special investigation team (SIT) of the Crime Branch has been formed to look into the clash and probe the matter. It said that six FIRs have been lodged in connection with the incident under relevant sections, including charges of attempt to murder.

“The cases were registered based on separate complaints of the district judge of Tis Hazari court, two advocates, and a Delhi police constable who was injured in the incident. Based on the complaint of the district judge, a case has been registered on charges of obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, assault, and rioting,” said the police.

“Two cases have been registered against police personnel based on the complaint of two advocates, including a woman, on the charge of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, theft, and use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

“Another case was filed based on the complaint of a police constable, who was injured in the incident, on the charge of obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, assault, attempt to murder, rioting and robbery,” said the police.

Advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi police, told the bench that one ASI has been suspended and another transferred for alleged involvement in the clash. He said that 21 police officials and eight advocates were injured in the clash.

Lawyers, however, said that more of their colleagues were injured than the number claimed by the police. They also claimed that two advocates were injured in the police firing, but the police said that it fired in the air.

Registrar general (RG) Dinesh Kumar Sharma said a closed-door meeting was held on Sunday morning by the chief justice and senior most judges of the high court.

“The meeting was also attended by senior police officers and additional chief secretary of the Delhi government. After the meeting, the court decided to hold a hearing at 1.00 pm. During the hearing, the high court issued notices and sought the responses of the Centre, the Delhi police commissioner, and the chief secretary on the clash between lawyers and police.

“It also asked the police officers, who were allegedly involved in the clashes, to be present in the court at 3.00 pm,” said Mr Sharma.

Separately, the Bar Council of India has written a letter to the high court seeking a direction to the Delhi lieutenant-governor and other authorities to lodge an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Arms Act against the police officials.

The letter also sought immediate arrest of the responsible police officials and initiation of a judicial enquiry by a retired Supreme Court or high court judge.

Tags: delhi high court, tis hazari court

Latest From Metros

At least seven requests of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seeking criminal cases against senior government officials are pending with the state government.

Nod for FIRs in irrigation scam pending

The accused, Vishal Patel, who was riding a bike was nabbed on the spot as he lost balance and fell from his motorcycle in an attempt to flee.

Court denies bail to delivery boy held for molestation

File picture of Jasai wetland in Uran.

Greens to move Supreme Court against debris dumping at Uran

Members of Idea Foundation held a protest demanding justice for Vijay Singh. (Photo: MRUGESH BANDIWADEKAR)

Custodial death: Viscera samples sent to forensic lab

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple may copy Xiaomi with revolutionary smartphone design

2

WhatsApp for Android finally gets an excellent iPhone feature

3

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

4

'Delhi is injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

5

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham