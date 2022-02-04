Friday, Feb 04, 2022 | Last Update : 04:40 PM IST

Schools, colleges, gyms to reopen in Delhi

Single drivers in cars will be exempted from mask mandate

 Institutions of Higher Education and coaching institutes have been allowed to reopen subject to Standard Operating Procedure. (PTI)

New Delhi: In view of the consistent decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to reopen schools, colleges and gyms and also exempted single drivers exempted from wearing masks in cars, sources said on Friday.

As per sources, the DDMA in its meeting today, also decided that the night curfew would now begin at 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

 

Institutions of Higher Education and coaching institutes have been allowed to reopen subject to Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) and strict adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour, sources said.

According to sources, schools will also be open in a phased manner and they would reopen from February 4 for classes 9 and 12. Teachers who aren't vaccinated will not be permitted in schools.

Sources also added that offices will function with 100 per cent attendance in Delhi.

They added that single drivers in cars to be exempted from mask mandate. Earlier, the Delhi High Court, on April 7, 2021, ruled that wearing a mask or face cover in a vehicle occupied by either a single person or multiple persons is compulsory in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

 

On Thursday, Delhi reported 2,668 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours with the positivity rate declining to 4.3 per cent.

Recently, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had decided to lift the weekend curfew and the odd-even system for shops.

In markets, market complexes, malls, all shops and establishments dealing with non-essential goods and services shall be allowed to open between 10 AM to 8 PM without the restriction of odd-even.

