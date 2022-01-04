Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge: DDMA

Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

bourers not wearing face mask at a market during a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday decided to impose weekend curfew in the national capital in view of the surge in Covid cases driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, sources said.

They said government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, will be asked to work from home.

 

Private offices will remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 fresh COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate spiralled to 6.46 per cent, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain saying the Omicron variant of coronavirus is behind the surge in infections in the city and more restrictions will be implemented if the bed occupancy rate goes up.

The number of new cases and positivity rate in the city is the highest since May 18.

According to the DDMA-approved Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a positivity rate of more than five per cent for two consecutive days is one of the criteria to declare a 'red alert' which would mean a 'total curfew' and halting of most economic activities in the capital.

 

According to the latest government data, only 420 (4.65 per cent) of the 9,029 beds in Delhi hospitals are occupied.

As many as 124 patients need oxygen, while seven are on ventilator support.

Tags: delhi covid restrictons, omicron surge
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

