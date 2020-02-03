EC shunts DCP after Jamia and Shaheen Bagh firings

The poll body directed Additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh to take charge of the area.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday shunted out DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal citing the “ongoing situation” in the area that saw incidents of firing at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar this week.

The poll body directed Additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh to take charge of the area.

“As decided by the Election Commission, Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (southeast), stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA,” a spokesperson of the Election Commission said.

“In view of the ongoing situation, Commission directs that Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) senior most additional DCP (southeast) shall take charge of DCP (southeast) immediately from Chinmoy Biswal IPS,” he said.

Further the commission stated that the ministry of home affairs and Delhi police commissioner may, however, immediately send a panel of three names to the EC for posting a suitable officer as the regular DCP (southeast).

Meanwhile, police commissioner Amulya Patnaik said: “We have been continuously requesting protesters at Shaheen Bagh to move the protest from the main road, keeping in mind the public inconvenience. Since it has been persisting for a long time, we had put barricades and proper arrangements there.

Mr Patnaik added, due to police deployment persons who came there with arms didn’t have the courage to do something more. One or two incidents did take place but they are isolated incidents. We have made elaborate arrangements at Shaheen Bagh as well as other protest sites.

“I would like to assure that Delhi Police made detailed arrangement. More than 40,000 staff Delhi Police and 19,000 home guards will be deployed. Few months back we’ve handled Lok Sabha polls very professionally. All our senior officers are on alert. Our staff are present in sensitive locations too. Everyday around 300 rallies take place which are closely monitored by local police, traffic police and security units. Arrangements are in order,” Mr Patnaik said.

“As protesters at Shaheen Bagh are mostly women and children, we thought it’s better to approach them in a persuasive manner. We are hopeful that gradually they will realise that people are facing inconvenience and clear the venue,” Mr Patnaik added.