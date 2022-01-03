Monday, Jan 03, 2022 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

Chilly morning in Delhi, minimum temperature 5.4 degree Celsius

The air quality 'very poor' as the AQI was recorded at 389 in the morning

A man warms himself near a fire along an alley in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)
 A man warms himself near a fire along an alley in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a chilly Monday morning with the minimum temperature of the city settling at 5.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30 am.

 

The air quality of the national capital was "very poor" as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 389 in the morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 "severe".

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, while the maximum temperature was 20.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

