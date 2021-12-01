Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

Delhi govt likely to slash VAT on fuel prices today: Sources

ANI
Published : Dec 1, 2021, 10:12 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2021, 10:12 am IST

The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal around 11.30 am today

On the eve of Diwali this year, the Centre cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: In the Delhi Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the government is likely to decrease VAT on petrol and diesel, informed government sources.

"The Delhi government may take the decision of decrease VAT which will reduce the petrol or diesel prices in the national capital," sources said.

 

On the eve of Diwali this year, the Centre cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.

