Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022 | Last Update : 07:56 PM IST

  Metros   Delhi  01 Nov 2022  Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe' category on Tuesday morning
Metros, Delhi

Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe' category on Tuesday morning

PTI
Published : Nov 1, 2022, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2022, 10:48 am IST

According to Central Pollution Control Board data shared on the SAMEER app, the AQI in Delhi on Tuesday morning stood at 426

Delhi's air quality worsened on Tuesday morning as the AQI slipped into the 'severe' category. (PTI)
 Delhi's air quality worsened on Tuesday morning as the AQI slipped into the 'severe' category. (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality worsened on Tuesday morning as the AQI slipped into the 'severe' category, even as the minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) had read 361 -- 'very poor' -- at 8 pm on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to Central Pollution Control Board data shared on the SAMEER app, the AQI in Delhi on Tuesday morning stood at 426 at 9:10 AM.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 15.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

The city recorded a relative humidity of 94 per cent at 8:30 AM, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 15.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the maximum temperature stood at 31.1 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological Office has forecast mainly clear sky later in the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius. 

Tags: delhi air pollution, delhi air quality, central pollution control board
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From Metros

A man walks amid low visibility due to smog, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. A layer of pungent haze lingered over Delhi on Saturday morning as the city's air quality neared the

Delhi's air quality nears 'severe' zone; GRAP stage three likely to kick in

A man rides a bicycle down the Kartavya Path in the backdrop of India Gate, engulfed in smog, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Delhi's air quality turned

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' on morning after Diwali

Defence PSU, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), is going to launch ‘Taragiri', the third of the four Project 17A warships it is building for the Indian Navy, on September 11. (Photo by arrangement)

MDL to launch P17A stealth frigate 'Taragiri' of the Navy this weekend

P S Bhopal. (Photo by arrangement)

Heritage vessel to sail again in Kolkata before Durga Puja

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham