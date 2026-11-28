New Delhi: Three cyclones in the post-monsoon season in India, Himalayan glaciers melting in Nepal, coral reefs declining across oceans and global temperatures reaching 2.2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average on the day COP31 ended -- scientists say these are not separate events but one accelerating story.

Scientists have relentlessly drawn attention to the issue, highlighting its compounding impacts on health, economy and people's daily lives. With the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) concluding without consensus, some scientists see it as a hard reality check for a process that they say is not delivering at the pace and scale the crisis demands.

"The message I am getting from COP31 is that as a global community, we have failed to address the accelerating change in climate," climate scientist and a lead author of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Reports, Roxy Mathew Koll, told PTI Videos.

Koll voiced concerns over the removal of terms like fossil fuels from COP31's final document, saying that priorities seem to be moving in the opposite direction of urgent climate action.

Warning that transformative measures for global warming and climate change are now imperative, he said the finance and investment COP31 has pledged so far are insufficient and "not even close to one-tenth of the damages we face each year".

"As a scientist, I am concerned. India is surrounded on three sides by a warming ocean, which is triggering multiple cyclones. This year alone we have had three cyclones in the post-monsoon season. The Himalayan glaciers are melting and we saw what happened in Tibet and Nepal. Extreme weather events are piling up and these are fast-moving events that we are often unable to predict," Koll said.

"The US is no longer taking part in these negotiations (at COPs), but whether it is the US, Europe, Russia, China, or India, we all need to collectively reduce emissions. That is the only way," he added.

Koll further said that India has the potential to play a huge role in scaling up investment, monitoring changes, building early warning systems, and financing research and development across the region.

James Kirkham, Chief Climate Scientist at the International Cryosphere Climate Initiative (ICCI), said COP31 had a "mixed outcome".

He said the result may not be what the world wanted, but perhaps what it needed -- a reality check that the process is not delivering at the pace and scale required to combat the dangerous climate impacts escalating across the globe.

He hoped the outcome would galvanise calls to reform the process so that better decisions can be made in the years ahead.

"I hope we can build back better and move towards COP32 with more ambition and urgency, as well as with greater amounts of finance unlocked, especially for adaptation and loss and damage, needed to enable transformative change and to build greater climate resilience," Kirkham told PTI.

Expressing disappointment that the climate summit outcome lacked more substantive text, he said limiting the magnitude of the overshoot and keeping it short cannot depend on negotiators spending their time trying to prevent backsliding on language.

"We need to do much more," he added.

According to the ICCI's chief climate scientist, the decision is a temporary setback that can still push leaders to deliver more, though the language in the cover decision will not be enough to save mountain nations and the cryosphere.

"Not getting an agreement in Antalya does not unpick previous progress. In Dubai, countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels, and there is a lot of talk about keeping 1.5 degrees in reach. A weaker outcome this year would have set a precedent for weakening those agreements," he said.

Kirkham reiterated that current policies put the world on track not for a slight overshoot, but nearly 2.8 degrees Celsius, triggering global disasters from Nepal-like events to massive sea level rise and Arctic permafrost thaw.

Both Koll and Kirkham expressed concern over the IPCC's seventh assessment report (AR7) as countries failed to agree on a timeline and budget, suspending the previous session in October in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

IPCC assessment reports are UN summaries of global climate science, reviewed by experts and approved by governments every 5 to 7 years.

Linking this to the broader climate discussions, Koll said that while COP31 launched a review of global climate action due in 2028, a proposal to have the next IPCC assessment report ready in time for that review disappeared from the draft.

Scientists can identify regional climate changes and their impacts, such as districts where heat will reduce working hours or where rising seas threaten drinking water, he said.

"That evidence should shape what India asks for and what it budgets at home," he added.

According to Kirkham, failing to reach an agreement on AR7 will damage the entire IPCC process, while blocking budgets again will be viewed as an "attack on science".

"My understanding is that at least one meeting has already been cancelled due to the budget not being agreed. Regardless of the perspective on the ultimate report delivery timeline, all timelines for 2027 are essentially the same, so if the budget for 2027 is blocked by countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia, I would see this as a clear attack on science," he told PTI.

Kirkham said he sees "enormous value" in aligning all three IPCC working groups for the second global stocktake. Most nations, including least developed and small island states, want AR7 delivered in time to inform the process with the best available science, he said.