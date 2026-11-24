New Delhi: Air pollution helps cause dementia by changing the genes that are switched on in microglia, the brain's immune cells, in ways that disrupt their normal functions, a new study has found.

The study, published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation, combined health records from nearly half a million people from the UK Biobank with experiments in mouse models.

"By recreating in mice what happens when people breath polluted air, we found that pollution causes major changes in which genes are active in the brain's immune cells," senior author Sanjay Rajagopalan, professor of medicine and director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute at the Case Western Reserve University's school of medicine, said.

"These cells normally keep the brain healthy by clearing away debris and fighting infection. Seeing how pollution disrupts them helps explain how a stress that affects much of the world's population harms the brain, and it points us toward a way to treat it," Rajagopalan said.

Mice were exposed to outdoor Cleveland (US) air for five months. The fine particles in the air, known as particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5), were concentrated to levels similar to those found in the world's most polluted cities.

Otherwise healthy mice developed memory problems, a leaky blood-brain barrier and brain inflammation. Their brains also showed a lower chemical balance reflecting its energy status and ability to withstand injury and disease.

The mice's brains also showed an increased death of newborn neurons in the hippocampus, the brain's centre for learning and memory.

The analysis found that people living in the most polluted third of areas are 25 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease or a related form of dementia than those in the least polluted third.

Further, in mice genetically prone to Alzheimer's, air pollution caused the same harm and also sped up amyloid plaque buildup -- a hallmark of the neurodegenerative disease.

The authors wrote: "These population-scale data in humans and experimental data in mice​ support PM2.5 as an environmental neurotoxicant and define microglial regulatory programs through which genetic background shapes the biological response to a common and modifiable exposure."

"We've identified a key way that air pollution harms the healthy brain and speeds up Alzheimer's disease," co-senior author Andrew Pieper, professor in translational psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University, said.

"This helps us understand how factors in our environment can accelerate and intensify brain diseases of aging. It also opens the door to studying other environmental stresses on the brain, and to finding ways to keep the brain resilient even when we can't avoid those stressors," Pieper said.