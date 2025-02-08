Primeval wonders await an hour from Bangkok

A total treat for lovers of history, indeed! In fact, many of the Thai visitors wore their traditional costumes during the tour. These costumes can be hired for foreign visitors.

I loved the scenic Sumeru Mountain, the grand Ramayana Garden with the many images of Rama, Sita and other characters, and the Chinese Garden where the Bodhisattva section has gorgeous images of Avalokeswara and the Chinese Goddess of Guan Yin.

Many of the monuments were life-size replicas of the original. I was dazzled by the gigantic image of the churning of the ocean episode from Hindu mythology.

Apart from the images and the monuments, there were lush gardens, fountains and foliage, which transported one to another world, and added up to more glorious photo opportunities

The Ancient City took more than a decade to be developed and was the brainchild of Lek Viriyaphant, a visionary who believed that “art and culture are national treasures that need to be preserved for all generations”. Originally hailing from China, he traced the evolution of Buddhism in the region. He traced how the Chinese goddess, Guanyin (Avalokiteshvara), developed from the old Mahayana form of Buddhism as well as Hindu mythology.

The museum was first opened to Queen Elizabeth in 1973. Viriyaphant kept expanding the museum until his death in 2000, and it is now managed by his family.

The Ancient City is a must-see which can easily be reached from Bangkok by car or by the sky train which one needs to alight from at Kheha stop. From the Kheha stop, there are buses every hour to the monument.

One can also take one’s car inside the museum, but they must be parked at designated spots. Most of the sights are best seen on foot. One can also rent electric bicycles or golf buggies and travel around on one’s own with a map. There is a hop-on-hop-off tram service, too.

A trip to the Ancient City must be combined with another trip, the one to the Erawan Museum.

ERAWAN MUSEUM

The Erawan Museum is about 15 minutes away from the Ancient City by taxi. It is also connected by the sky train (at Chang Erawan stop).