Lekha Shankar | Focus on sustainable tourism in Bangkok travel mart

Sustainability has become key to the tourism industry as was obvious at the Pata Travel Mart recently held in Bangkok.

Pata, Pacific Asia Travel Association, is Asia-Pacific’s longest and largest travel trade exhibition, now in its 47th year. The Pata Travel Mart attracted nearly 900 members from 45 countries.

India had a large presence, with more than 30 booths and a high-level delegation comprising representatives from Sikkim to Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

At the inaugural press conference, it was impressive to hear from Mr Peter Semone, chairman of Pata, that nowadays, many tourists who arrived through booking.com looked for “sustainable hotels” as their first choice.

This was reiterated by chief executive officer Noor Ahmad Hamid Noor Ahmed Hamid, who mentioned the importance of the Vision for 2030 Sustainable Tourism Goals.

According to chief of staff, Paul Pruangkarn: “The industry recognises that sustainability is no longer an option but a necessity.” The Pata Gold Awards this year focused on “initiatives in pioneering sustainable tourism, from eco-lodges and carbon-offset programs, to community-driven projects that empowered local populations and protected the environment.”

Paul said “With its vast and diverse landscapes, has made significant strides in integrating sustainability into its tourism strategy. Many Indian states are focusing on eco-tourism, promoting green hotels, renewable energy use and sustainable transportation. The government’s recent initiatives on Incredible India 2.0 are highlighting lesser-known destinations with a focus on responsible tourism, reducing over-crowding in major tourist spots, while encouraging environmental stewardship and community involvement.”

More details about such measures taken came from Pavnesh Kumar, Pata’s New Delhi-based director of sustainability and research.

Asked about his role, he said it “involves engaging with both government and non-governmental organisations, tourism boards and private sector partners to promote resilient and sustainable tourism development across the Asia-Pacific region. This includes conducting research, developing frameworks and facilitating knowledge-sharing.

How important is sustainability in the tourism industry today? Pavnesh Kumar said, “Sustainability has become fundamental to the future of the tourism industry. Sustainable tourism practices are not only crucial for preserving the natural and cultural resources that attract tourists but also for ensuring long-term economic benefits and community well-being. The rise of eco-conscious travellers has also made sustainability a core demand, with destinations and businesses expected to reduce their carbon footprint.”

Does Pata offer any guidelines in this regard? Of course! It offers comprehensive resources to promote sustainability in tourism, covering areas such as responsible travel, carbon footprint reduction and tourism destination resilience. While these resources are not mandatory for members to follow, they help Pata adopt more sustainable business models and align with international standards.

How has India fared in the field of sustainability? India has been focusing on eco-tourism and community-based tourism initiatives, especially in regions like Kerala and Rajasthan. Kerala won a Pata Gold Award. These states have developed models to protect biodiversity and promote responsible travel. India has also embraced the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within its tourism policies, encouraging the private sector to adopt sustainable business practices.

India has placed emphasis on eco-tourism, especially in states like Kerala, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim. These regions have introduced policies promoting responsible tourism that protects biodiversity while benefiting local communities. For instance, Kerala’s responsible tourism mission focuses on ensuring that tourism supports local livelihoods, cultural preservation, and environmental protection. National parks like Jim Corbett and Kaziranga also focus on conservation through eco-tourism, ensuring that tourism revenues are reinvested into wildlife and habitat conservation.

India is also integrating the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its tourism policies. The ministry of tourism has adopted the Sustainable Tourism Criteria for India (STCI), focusing on sustainability in areas such as resource use, waste management and community development. Green building certifications and energy-efficient measures are being promoted across the hospitality sector, especially in tourist-heavy states.

But what are the challenges? Unbridled tourist numbers leading to pollution and lack of infrastructure and resiliency in some popular destinations. To combat these, the government is focusing on sustainable practices such as waste management, reducing plastic usage and promoting alternative energy sources for tourism infrastructure.